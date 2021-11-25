Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Latino Veteran With This Priceless Gift

Actor Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, surprised one of his fans with a very special gift to honor his efforts to improve America and its local community.

In a video posted on his account on the Instagram social network, Johnson shows Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez next to a black vehicle with the message: “Thank you for your service, brother, enjoy your new truck. “

Rodriguez couldn’t hold back his tears and hugged the Hollywood star: “You do a lot of good to people,” the actor told him.

“I thought this was your truck, bro!” Exclaimed the veteran. And it was. The actor had invited his fans to a special screening of his new movie, Red Notice, and said to do something big to reward one of them.

He first thought of giving away the Porsche Taycan that he drives in that movie but the car company refused so the actor thought: “I’m going to give away my personalized truck, my baby.”, according to the social network.

So he started looking for all the information he could about those attending the screening and Rodriguez’s story moved him: he takes care of his 75-year-old mother, is a personal trainer, a church leader, offers support and food to women victims of violence. domestic and is a kind human being, as explained by the actor.

“Oscar said it well just before he left: it’s just love,” he added.

Fans expressed their excitement on Instagram. “Made me cry! It has been amazing, ”wrote one person. “Really a beautiful moment and the kind of energy that we can all take advantage of to pay for it!”, Added another user of the social network.