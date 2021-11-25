Dwayne Johnson gives his personalized car to a very special fan

Regardless of his quality as a performer, which a certain part of the criticism questions more or less regularly, it cannot be denied that Dwayne Johnson (49) is a charismatic actor. His sympathy does not seem imposed and whenever he has the opportunity he shows himself very close with his followers.

‘The Rock’, who is also one of the most sought after and highest paid Hollywood stars in the industry, tends to show his affable character as soon as you have the chance. Proof of this has been the enormous surprise that he gave to a very special fan whom he invited along with others to the screening of Red Notice, his last movie.

While those present in a movie theater had just enjoyed the screening of the film, Dwayne Johnson burst into cheers naming Oscar Rodriguez, who approached the actor. “Your story really touched me because I heard that you are a personal trainer, always positive, motivating and optimistic, “Johnson assured those present.

“Takes care to his 75-year-old mother. Leader in his church. Toast support and meals for women victims of domestic violence. Proud and humble veteran of the Marine. He does a lot of good things for others ”, he added.

But Rodriguez, who did not believe, still had a major surprise in the parking lot of the cinema. “The original idea was to give him the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie Red Notice. So we contacted Porsche, but they said no. But i said yes, and I thought of giving him something better. My custom car. My baby“, says the actor in the post he shared on Instagram with the emotional video of the moment.

An impressive baby because the actor takes off a Ford F-150 Raptor, but not just any one. And it is that the vehicle has also passed through the hands of Hennessey Performance, a company that collaborates with various brands in the personalization of vehicles. Specifically, the modification of the model in question causes its value to exceed 150,000 euros and its name changes to The VelociRaptor V8.

“A kind human being“, Ditch Dwayne Johnson to which the surprised fan replied” it’s just love. ” “Oscar does a lot of good things for a lot of people and it has been an honor for me to give a little joy to someone who deserves much more than my truck. And now I have to figure out how I’m going to get home. Because I don’t have my transportation.” joked ‘The Rock’ in the video.