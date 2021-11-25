Dr Disrespect: Only Roaches and Unemployed Play Call of Duty: Warzone

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The war of streamer Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, better known as Dr Disrespectful, against Call of Duty: Warzone it continues to increase in intensity and the game continues to not convince him, in addition to being a faithful critic of the use of controls in these types of titles, which implies assisted viewing. Well, living up to his name in the middle, this doctor went from disrespectful.

Dr Disrespect went all out against the players of Warzone

During one of his streams on YouTube, Dr Disrespect raised the tone of criticism and insults to Call of Duty: Warzone and his community after being beaten in a game of this game. According to information from GameRant, what happened was that Dr Disrespect survived, albeit badly wounded, a shooting in the session of Call of Duty: Warzone so he sought refuge behind a piece of metal. Then a rival suddenly appeared and eliminated him, provoking his anger and saying the following:

“Literally, there is no one new playing Warzone. Only cockroaches and lifeless unemployed idiots keep playing this game. “

“There’s literally nobody new playing Warzone anymore. It’s literally the cockroaches and the no life unemployed idiots playing this game ..” 💀 – @drdisrespect pic.twitter.com/c9PxBGSvcG – Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) November 22, 2021

The streamer does not support the assisted sight in the FPS, present with those who use control

For a long time, Dr Disrespect has been talking about for his criticism of different FPS, such as Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Vanguard, being part of its annoyance the fact that, thanks to crossplay, players who use control are mixed with those who use keyboard and mouse. In that sense, the streamer considers that those who play this type of game with control have a great advantage because the assisted sight makes things easier for them.

What do you think of this conflict between gamers using control, keyboard and mouse?

Tell us in the comments and stay here on LEVEL UP.

