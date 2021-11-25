Don’t Look Up, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence movie already has a release date on Netflix

MADRID, Aug 24 (CulturaOcio) –

Netflix will release Don’t look up, the film directed by Adam McKay, before the end of the year. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, already has a release date on the streaming platform.

As Collider points out, the film will hit theaters on December 10 and it will be two weeks later, on December 24 it can be seen on Netflix.

Don’t look up revolves around two astronomers, interpreted by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who go on a tour to try to warn the world that a comet is on the way and is going to destroy the Earth.

The towering cast also features Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey and Ariana Grande. In addition to directing, McKay has also written the script.

“They are two very sincere astronomers who make the discovery of their life, which is that a killer asteroid is heading towards Earth. They have to warn everyone and they have to go on a media tour. It is them dealing with our world. It’s them dealing with their Twitter equivalent. It’s them dealing with the political landscape. It’s them dealing with talk shows and how they’re perceived. They are DiCaprio, Lawrence, and Rob Morgan trying to warn the world. I call him a dark comedy“, explained the director to the New York Times.

“This is how it started. But then came the pandemic. What it did was bring out what the movie is really about, which is how we communicate with each other. We can’t even talk to each other anymore. We can’t even agree. So it’s about climate change, but at its root it’s about what the internet does, what mobile phones do, what the modern world has done with the way we communicate“he added.