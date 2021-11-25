Don’t be fooled on Black Friday: watch out for this strategy shown by a Spanish study

You have successfully registered
Please click the link in the email sent to

- Sputnik World, 1920

Lifestyle

The most current and interesting for your health, leisure and entertainment.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211124/que-no-te-enganen-en-el-black-friday-ojo-a-esta-estrategia-que-demonstra-un-estudio-espanol-1118592512.html

Don’t be fooled on Black Friday: watch out for this strategy shown by a Spanish study

Don’t be fooled on Black Friday: watch out for this strategy shown by a Spanish study

48% of the products offered with discounts increase their price days before the date and go down at the time of the Black Friday celebration so that … 11.24.2021, Sputnik Mundo

2021-11-24T13: 48 + 0000

2021-11-24T13: 48 + 0000

2021-11-24T13: 48 + 0000

discount

black friday

offer

Lifestyle

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108948/09/1089480981_0:271:3025:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_3a503a27247d819b049fda1ab652f5c6.jpg

The Black Friday craze rages on year after year. Businesses compete to offer the most succulent discount and thus increase their sales on the Friday following Thanksgiving. A day that has already been extended to the week of the appointment in question. For several days the offers and great discounts have not ceased, but… are all the discounts they offer really as succulent as they seem? A Spanish study reveals a strategy to take into account before adding that item that seems so discounted to the shopping cart. purchase. And it is that online stores raise prices so that customers have the feeling that they are offering a greater discount.The AZbox price comparator has monitored the prices of more than 6,300 products from November to December 2020 and have come to the conclusion that 73% of the products they have analyzed experience “a clear upward price fluctuation between the days before Black Friday and its decline at the time of its celebration” and that 48% of businesses increase the price of their articles the days before and halve their amount on the key day of the promotion. A price, which is also usually maintained during the beginning of December to rise again from the 12th. “The research makes it clear that the key days of Black Friday the price of the items is cheaper than the days before its implementation, but without reaching the lowest price of the product established during the months prior to this campaign, “they say. 26% of Spanish consumers say that they take advantage of Black Friday to anticipate their Christmas purchases, according to Klarna. So we will have to be attentive to see if these tempting offers are really real or not as much as they seem. To recognize them, AZbox recommends using a price comparator like yours before purchasing the product.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211103/la-inquietud-por-el-desabastecimiento-llega-a-espana-hay-stock-para-el-black-friday-y-la-navidad-1117852410.html

2021

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

The dark side of Black Friday

Black Friday or ‘Black Friday’ is sweeping the entire planet.

2021-11-24T13: 48 + 0000

true

PT1M30S

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108948/09/1089480981_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23d67d5fba1dcff5451d6fb2b236eaea.jpg

discount black friday offer

48% of the products that are offered with discounts increase their price days before the date and fall at the time of the Black Friday celebration so that it seems that the savings are greater.

The Black Friday craze rages on year after year. Companies compete for offer the most succulent discount and thus increase your sales on the Friday following the Thanksgiving celebration. A day that has already been extended to the week of the appointment in question. For several days the offers and great discounts have not stopped, but … are all the discounts that they offer really as succulent as they seem?

A Spanish study reveals a strategy to take into account before adding that item that seems so discounted to the shopping cart. And it is that online stores raise prices so that customers have the feeling that they offer a greater discount.

The AZbox price comparison has monitored the prices of more than 6,300 products from November to December 2020 and have concluded that the 73% of products that they have analyzed experience “a clear upward price oscillation between the days prior to Black Friday and its decline at the time of its celebration” and that 48% of businesses they increase the price of their articles the days before and halve their amount on the key day of the promotion. A price, which is also usually maintained during the beginning of December to rise again from the 12th.

Containers (referential image) - Sputnik Mundo, 1920, 03.11.2021

The concern about the shortage reaches Spain: is there stock for Black Friday and Christmas?

November 3, 17:33 GMT

“The research makes it clear that the key days of Black Friday the price of the items is cheaper than the days prior to its launch, but without reaching the lowest price of the product established during the months prior to this campaign,” they assure .

26% of Spanish consumers affirm that they take advantage of Black Friday to anticipate your christmas shopping, according to Klarna. So we will have to be attentive to see if these tempting offers are really real or not as much as they seem. To recognize them, AZbox recommends using a price comparator like yours before purchasing the product.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker