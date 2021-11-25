Dollar price today November 25, peso loses the session

Today Thursday, November 25, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.5625 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell almost 11 cents more in the exchange rate to stand at 21.5564 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

There are now six sessions in a row in which the Mexican peso closes with losses, adding a new day in which the data of the Gross domestic product (GDP) published by Inegi showed the poor results of the recovery in the local economy.

A contraction that exceeded the forecasts of the Timely Indicator that was known in October showed that the reactivation in Mexico is experiencing a brake, as the economist Gabriela Siller thinks.

The director of Economic Analysis also points out that there are forecasts that in the final quarter of the year growth will be returned and a growth of 5.9% is expected but that it would be a rebound after the fall that was experienced in 2020, of 8.5 %.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.5564 – Sale: $ 21.5564

: Buy $ 21.5564 – Sale: $ 21.5564 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 22.08

: Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 22.08 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.92 – Sale: $ 21.45

Buy: $ 20.92 – Sale: $ 21.45 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.35- Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.35- Sale: $ 21.75 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 22.50

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 22.50 IXE: Buy: $ 20.35- Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.35- Sale: $ 21.75 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 21.18 – Sale: $ 22.18

Buy: $ 21.18 – Sale: $ 22.18 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.55 – Sale: $ 21.53

Buy: $ 20.55 – Sale: $ 21.53 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.90 – Sale: $ 21.90

Buy: $ 20.90 – Sale: $ 21.90 Santander: Buy: $ 20.61 – Sale: $ 22.18

Buy: $ 20.61 – Sale: $ 22.18 Exchange: Buy: $ 21.05 – Sale: $ 22.08

Buy: $ 21.05 – Sale: $ 22.08 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 22.20

Regarding the bitcoin, at the moment it is at 58.874.7 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.17 pesos, for $ 28.73 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

