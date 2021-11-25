Dollar price today November 25, exchange rate

Today Thursday, November 25, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.5177 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at 21.4472 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.45% or 9.7 cents, trading around 21.52 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 21.3622 and a maximum of 21.5322 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.44 – Sale: $ 21.44

: Buy $ 21.44 – Sale: $ 21.44 HSBC : Buy: $ 21.06 – Sale: $ 21.80

: Buy: $ 21.06 – Sale: $ 21.80 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.75 – Sale: $ 21.96

: Buy: $ 20.75 – Sale: $ 21.96 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.79 – Sale: $ 21.68

Buy: $ 20.79 – Sale: $ 21.68 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 22.50

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 22.50 IXE: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 21.05 – Sale: $ 22.05

Buy: $ 21.05 – Sale: $ 22.05 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80 Santander: Buy: $ 20.48 – Sale: $ 22.03

Buy: $ 20.48 – Sale: $ 22.03 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.51

Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.51 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 22.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 58,703.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 24.13 pesos, for $ 28.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

