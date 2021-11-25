Doctor offered sex to patients to ‘treat cancer’

The Italian doctor Giovanni Miniello confessed to having offered sex to his patients, assuring that in this way they would treat the cancer they suffer.

“I decided to resign from the College of Physicians, Surgeons and Dentists of Bari, province of southern Italy. I formally requested my cancellation,” said Giovanni last Tuesday, November 23.

Since last week the doctor’s case was made public after a television report in which he was accused of offering sexual relations to his patients as an “alternative treatment” against the human papillomavirus and cancer.

What was captured by video cameras allowed the authorities to open an investigation.

After the first complaint, other alleged victims spoke out.

I saved several women from cancer. All those with whom I have had contact have been negative, “said the 68-year-old doctor in a statement.

Doctor assures that having sex with patients was “alternative treatment”

Miniello worked for years in a private clinic, affirmed that “having sex with patients was an alternative treatment.” He also said that he never used violence for it, but left the choice “free for the patients”, this version must be clarified by the Justice.

However, one of the testimonies accused the doctor of harassing her with many phone calls.

“I gave up, I was afraid, I didn’t want to do it, but he told me that only like that (having sex with the doctor) would he cure me,” says the affected woman.

Currently the case is being attended by the Prosecutor’s Office. Meanwhile, the Bari Medical College opened a disciplinary file against him and the doctor will have to testify in the next few days.