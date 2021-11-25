Do you want to play at Cruz Azul? Joaquín Montecinos said “yes” to La Maquina

Changes are coming in Blue Cross after what was the elimination against Rayados de Monterrey in the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 of the League MX. Juan Reynoso will lose some important men but also You will have the possibility to reinforce your team to play a good role in the Clausura 2022.

Not counting Orbelín Pineda, who will go to Europe in this winter pass market, other elements such as Alexis Peña, Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya, Lucas Passerini, Bryan Angulo, Adrián Aldrete, Quick Mendoza and Rómulo Otero could continue their careers in different equipment. But there will also be highs.

According to the data that began to circulate throughout the morning and afternoon, It was announced that Joaquín Montecinos, from the Chilean National Team and Audax Italiano, is on La Maquina’s radar. And faced with this situation, the 25-year-old soccer player spoke exclusively with Bolavip México to give his opinion …

Joaquín Montecinos and his response to Cruz Azul

On exclusive talk with Bolavip México, the now Audax Italiano player was clear regarding the rumors that put him in La Maquina for the following semester: “It is a club of great importance and a lot of history. It would be very nice and an important step in my career. All I want is to end the year well and then focus on what my future is going to be and thus be able to make the best decision. “

“Of course I like Mexican soccer, it is very dynamic and there are very big clubs. Clearly it would be a step in my career, it is one of the options. I would like to go there because my father spent many years, it was very good and very successful, he tells me that life there is very beautiful“he added.