Diego Maradona, one year after his death: “D10S” and his most controversial phrases | nczd-emcc | INTERNATIONAL

Diego Maradona is for many the best soccer player that could have existed. Although, the “Fluff” was also a controversial guy. In this note we remember the phrases that he left us and at the time generated controversy.

“Sorry to the ladies. Let them suck it, let them keep sucking it ”. In this way Diego Maradona answered the critics when he was Argentina coach.

“Believe me, they cut off my legs.” This is how Diego Maradona expressed what he felt after knowing his positive in an anti-doping control in the 1994 World Cup.

“A Boca-River is different from everything. It’s like sleeping with Julia Roberts. “ So Maradona tried to explain the intensity with which the Argentine classic is lived.

“I feel more alone than Kung Fu.” This is how Maradona felt in one of his many stays, for medical reasons in Cuba.

“I was wrong and paid, but the ball is not stained.” On the day of his farewell to football, 11/10/2001, before a packed Bombonera, he addressed the public from the middle of the field, with a microphone in hand.

“You have it inside”. He told the journalist Juan Carlos Pasman, in the press conference after the classification of the Argentine team to the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay.

“I fought with the Pope because I went to the Vatican and saw the golden roofs. And then I heard the Pope say that the Church cared about poor kids. But I sold the roof, beast, do something! “: This was expressed in 2004 in reference to Pope John Paul II.

