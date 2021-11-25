Despite controversy, Jennifer Lawrence defends that DiCaprio charges more than she

Jennifer Lawrence has defended that Leonardo Dicaprio, his co-star in the satirical comedy “Don’t Look Up,” earns a higher salary than hers. The Oscar winner for ‘The games of destiny’ has ruled out that it is a case of wage inequality. “I am more than satisfied with my contract,” he assured.

The controversy has jumped because it has been revealed that the DiCaprio’s salary is 20% higher than hers, despite being considered both protagonists of Adam McKay’s film. The interpreter has assured that it has been due to a question of benefits on the card.

Leo brings more box office than me. I consider myself very lucky and I am satisfied with my salary, “said the actress in an interview for Vanity Fair, on the occasion of the promotion of the film, which will hit theaters on December 10 and on the Netflix platform on the 24th of the same month.

As revealed by Variety, DiCaprio received $ 30 million for participating in the film, compared to the 25 that Lawrence got, which means that his salary was 20% higher. The protagonist of ‘The Hunger Games’ has highlighted that the situation has been very different from others that she experienced previously, reinforcing that it is a matter of cache.

Photo: Netflix

In other situations, what I have seen, and I am sure other women in the world of work have also experienced, is that it is extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you question something that seems unequal, they tell you that it is not a sexist disparity, but they are not able to answer what it is exactly, “he said.

In “Don’t Look Up”, Lawrence plays Kate Dibiasky, a doctoral student who discovers a comet that threatens to destroy Earth. With the help of their teacher, played by DiCaprio, both will seek a way to warn humanity that the end is near and will seek a way to prevent all forms of life from disappearing.

Together with Lawrence and DiCaprio, Adam McKay has created an authentic artistic ‘dream team’, The cast is completed by Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and Himesh Patel.