CU Olympic Stadium had overcrowding in the stands

There was overcrowding. The Classic Capitalino collapsed the stands of the University Olympic Stadium. The call to the auriazul fans was a success and they filled their house to make it weigh against the staunch rival.

There was not a pin in the stands CU, and the fans had to stay to watch the game in the hallways and stairs of the building causing chaos the flow of people.

It was already about the time of the game between Cougars and America, that the entrances to the stadium began to have long lines for the access of the fans, even, once the game started, the waves of people in the surroundings followed.

Therefore, the stadium authorities in conjunction with the security elements that control the entrance had to approach the lines to cut the tickets and thus try to speed up the entrance.

However, inside the stadium in some tunnels the fans got stuck because there were no more places, the only area where some clear areas were seen was in the lower grandstand at the head that is destined for the rival fans.

