Criticism of the magical trio of Paris Saint Germain soars

On paper, and if we take a look at the photos of the match, you can see Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi. However, only Bondy’s (7 goals in 13 Ligue 1 games) did anything useful on the pitch for Paris Saint Germain during their visit to Manchester City. His goal, scored a few minutes into the second half, gave the Parisian team hope of a victory that was ultimately not achieved.

One of the aspects that have been criticized the trio the most is their lack of defensive work during the clash. It was a situation that caused a notable imbalance in the game, with Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes overwhelmed by the visitors’ attacks by the hand of a sensational Bernardo Silva who became a constant focus of problems. From his feet were born the goals of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesús.

Rain of criticism

Obviously, this situation has caused criticism to skyrocket towards a trio that was called upon to focus all eyes this season. The newspaper Mark notes that “The Champions League is won by the great teams and this PSG is not”, while Jamie Carragher blurted out in England: “Pochettino has to leave this club. If he has the chance to go to Manchester United … he has to go tomorrow. “.

But why does Liverpool’s old glory want to see the Argentine coach out of the team? “He will never win the Champions League with Messi, he is out for a walk. It frustrates me to see Mbappe more than anyone else. I can almost understand Messi to some extent, he is 34 years old, but Mbappe is 22 years old, he should be sprinting back and coming back to help his teammates against a top Manchester City team. That walking in the field is not for me “.

Thierry Henry was also very critical. And it is that the French made it very clear that “If you want to win the Champions League, you cannot defend with only seven players. You can’t, no matter who you are. The sides are exposed, so each time they are three against one or three against two. Teams that win titles have their forwards defending. In this way the sides feel more comfortable. But today they are too exposed. French teams can’t put them in danger, but Manchester City can ”. Will Pochettino be able to change this trend?