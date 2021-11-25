CRISTIANO GOES FOR LEWANDOWSKI AND HALLER: This is the table of the top scorers in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

Robert Lewandowski dispatched a Chilean goal against Dinamo Kiev. Sébastian Haller converted a double in Ajax’s win over Besiktas. Christopher Nkuku scored another double with RB Leipzig. Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Villarreal. Mohamed Salah got another goal against Porto. And Karim Benzema appeared in the win with which Real Madrid sealed his ticket to the next round.

What does this all mean? That there were important changes in the table of the top scorers in this edition of the UEFA Champions League.

So our duty has to be done. It is time to return the update that includes the classification of the players who have achieved the most scores so far this year in the Champions League.

Haller already equaled Lewandowski at the top of the rankings. Nkuku is having the season of his life, but will have to stop when the group stage is over because RB Leipzig failed to make it to the knockout stage. And be very careful with Cristiano, the lord and master of this competition, because he does not stop making a difference in Manchester United’s offense.

2021/22 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TOP SCORERS

According to the official UEFA website:

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 9 goals in 5 games.

9 goals in 5 games. Sébastien Haller (Ajax): 9 goals in 5 games.

9 goals in 5 games. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig): 7 goals in 5 games.

7 goals in 5 games. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): 6 goals in 5 games.

6 goals in 5 games. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 6 goals in 5 games.

6 goals in 5 games. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 5 goals in 5 games.

5 goals in 5 games. Pedro Goncalves (Sporting de Portugal): 4 goals in 3 games.

4 goals in 3 games. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich): 4 goals in 5 games.

4 goals in 5 games. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City): 4 goals in 5 games.

By the way, the Paris Saint-Germain trident has not yet finished lighting up in the European tournament. While Lionel Messi has converted 3 times, Mbappé has scored 2 goals and Neymar, after having completed four games, has not yet been present on the scoreboard. We will see if in the knockout rounds they manage to get into the scoring battle.

Undefeated data. Robert Lewandowski has more goals (64) than games (53) so far this year. The best 9 on the entire planet.

Did you know..? Cristiano Ronaldo is the footballer with the most goals (140), the most assists (42) and the most appearances (181) in the entire history of the UEFA Champions League. Your competition par excellence.