Cooperativa Cruz Azul protests on Avenida Niños Héroes against Julio Scherer Ibarra

About 50 members of the Cruz Azul Cooperative block Avenida Niños Héroes in Mexico City, using two lanes of the demarcation road Cuauhtémoc.

Protestants remain on the outskirts of the CDMX Civil Courts with banners and letters addressed to the former Legal Counsel of the Presidency of the Republic, Julio Scherer Ibarra.

After protesting in front of the Courts of Justice, located on Avenida Niños Héroes, Colonia Doctores, the protesters closed traffic.

For its part, the Center for Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact of Mexico City (C5) reported on social networks about the streets that remained with an influx of people.

“Concentration of people in Avenida Niños Héroes and Dr. Liceaga, Colonia Doctores, Cuauhtemoc,” he declared in Twitter.

Parents of children with cancer block the CDMX Airport … again

In the absence of the oncologists promised by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, parents of children with cancer once again close the main entrances of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

The representative of Executive affirmed that the anticancer drugs would arrive last Saturday; However, when they did not receive them, parents protested on the outskirts of the city. Terminal 1 of the AICM.

From 08:30 a.m., people keep Capitán Carlos León Avenue and Fundidora de Monterrey, located in the neighborhood, closed Rock of the Baths from the mayor’s office Venustiano Carranza (VC).

“Let López-Gatell resign, he has double standards, he is a nalgón bird! Pure blah, blah, blah and no facts,” one of those present reproached.

Armed with posters, adults launched letters of “Immediate supply of medicines” and “Corruption kills”, with which they demand the resolution of AMLO regarding the supply of medicines.

In addition, through shouts of “Get out Gatell!” They request the resignation of the Secretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of the Ministry of Health of Mexico, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who stated in the past days during a broadcast of El Chamuco TV that the parents’ protest was part of a “coup narrative.”

Meanwhile, the AICM and the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center of Mexico City (C5) share alternate roads for vehicular traffic.