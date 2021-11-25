Conmebol eliminates the away goal; enters into force in 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.25.2021 11:14:15





The Conmebol surprised this Thursday by announcing that he made the decision to eliminate away goal, which was in force in South American competitions since 2005. It is so from next 2022, all the annotations will have the same value in their jousts.

With this, the Conmebol is following in the footsteps of UEFA, a confederation that also decided a few months ago throw back the away goal, eliminating that ‘prize’ that the clubs that visited someone else’s field had and that converted a goal, since if there was a tie and an equality in points and goals, the team that had scored the most scores away from home advanced.

The idea of ​​the away goal It was intended that the clubs that acted as visitors, did not go to defend themselves in someone else’s yard, but on the contrary that they were going to look for the rival arch.

CONMEBOL eliminates the “away goal”. From now on, all the goals of the CONMEBOL tournaments will have the same value, it will no longer be considered as a tie-breaking factor the many converted as a visitor. With this, it is aimed at greater sports justice. – CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) November 25, 2021

Controversy in Mexico

The decision made by the Conmebol coincides with the criticism that the party took of the First Leg of the Quarterfinals between Pumas and America, where the azulcremas came out to defend themselves, which condemned a boring duel and that finished equalized without goals; fans did not hesitate to blame the position of the azulcremas to what in this league the away goal was eliminated.