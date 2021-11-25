Concern for Cardi B on social media

The followers of Cardi B they began to wonder what was happening to the rapper. While for many there was no reason to worry, others noted that their sudden disappearance of networks he must have had an important reason.

Seeing that her absence was arousing a lot of concern, the singer decided to go out and clarify that, sadly her kids had gotten sick at the same time so she had to completely focus on themas they have always been his priority.

