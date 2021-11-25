Concern for Cardi B on social media

The followers of Cardi B they began to wonder what was happening to the rapper. While for many there was no reason to worry, others noted that their sudden disappearance of networks he must have had an important reason.

Seeing that her absence was arousing a lot of concern, the singer decided to go out and clarify that, sadly her kids had gotten sick at the same time so she had to completely focus on themas they have always been his priority.

Automatically, all his fans began to care about children, so Cadi B She assured that she would be in charge of keeping everyone informed about the evolution of the two little ones, a beautiful girl and a very small baby.

“I know I haven’t been interacting with you too much lately. My two babies are going through a rough patch and I’ve been very busy with them. I love you guys and I’ll keep you posted ”, wrote Cardi B explaining the reason why he was not uploading anything to his social networks.

Cardi B and her two young children

Cardi B, Grammy-winning rapper and superstar, is mother of two children. She announced that she gave birth to her second child with her husband Offset in a super sweet Instagram post that shows the couple holding the newborn, with a description that includes a blue emoji, which hinted that it was a small child.

She is also the mother of a sweet little girl, Kulture, who is now officially an older sister.

Cardi first announced her second pregnancy during a BET Awards presentation on June 27, but it surely won’t be her last. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2019, Cardi revealed: “I want to have more children. Whatever my body can take, and I feel like I can take it. “

Offset, part of the popular hip-hop trio Migos, is also the father of three other children, Jordan, Kody, and Kalea Marie, making them half-siblings to Kulture and the new baby.

“We are delighted to have finally met our son. All our family and friends adore him and we are looking forward to his other siblings meeting him ”They said through the statement they published when the baby was born. Unlike the first time, this time they have decided to keep everything much more private to protect the family.

Surely, very soon, we will see her in action as always. You just have to wait for her young children to feel better and for her to feel ready to leave them in the care of someone else for more time. How long will it be?