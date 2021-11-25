Colima newspaper

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 3:07 pm
This Wednesday in ordinary session, the plenary session of the local Congress approved granting tax incentives for the taxpayers of the municipalities of Armería, Ixtlahuacán and Coquimatlán.
In the case of Armory, what is approved is:
The 100% discount of the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of the drinking water, sewerage and sanitation service, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
Discount 50% in the payment of the drinking water, sewerage and sanitation service, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
The validity is until December 31 of this year. The document was presented in the rostrum by the deputy, Fernanda Salazar, of the PAN faction and approved by 23 votes in favor.
For Ixtlahuacán it was approved:
The 100% discount on the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of drinking water and sanitation services, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years, to all users who make the annual payment and get aware of your debt.
As well as deducting 50% in the payment of drinking water and sanitation rights with respect to fiscal year 2020 and previous, to all users who make the annual payment and are updated on their debt.
The validity is until December 31 of this year. The document was presented in the rostrum by Julio Cano of the Morena faction and approved by 22 votes in favor.
These tax incentives were approved for Coquimatlán taxpayers:
The 100% discount of the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of property tax, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
Discounting 100% of the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of the rights for the provision of Potable Water, Drainage and Sewerage services, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
The 100% discount on the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of rights for public cleaning services, consisting of the collection and transfer of solid waste, as well as its deposit in the municipal sanitary landfill, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
A 100% discount on the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of the rights for cleaning lots in private property of the municipal cemetery, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
The discount of 100% of the surcharges generated by the lack of timely payment of the fines of an administrative order imposed, regarding traffic offenses
The validity is until December 31 of this year. The document was presented on the platform by the legislator, Myriam Gudiño from the Nueva Alianza faction and approved by 23 votes in favor.
