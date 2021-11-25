Christina Applegate, the unforgettable Kelly Bundy this Thursday turns 50 years of life facing multiple sclerosis

Santo Domingo. RD

Christina Applegate arrives this Thursday at her 50 years of life. Many remember her as “Kelly Bundy” in the television series “Married with children” (in Spanish “Married with children”), or as the outgoing Amy, sister of Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) in the classic sitcom, ” Friends “.

Applegate reaches the established fifty-year-old with one of the longest careers in Hollywood, though personally it has been marked by diseases: She is a breast cancer survivor and revealed three months ago that she suffers from multiple sclerosis.

In 2008 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and that same year she underwent a double mastectomy.

“I cry at least once a day about it because it’s hard to miss when you’re standing in front of the mirror. When you look down, it’s the first thing you see … It’s a constant memory of the cancer I had, “he said in an interview a while ago on the Oprah Winfrey program.

Since then he has been dedicated to fighting the disease in the United States.

The actress has not only had to go through this process. Recently, he revealed on his social networks that he suffers from multiple sclerosis, and that he has started treatment in order to lead a normal life, despite the ailments.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis). It was a strange journey, but I received a lot of support from people I know who also have this condition. It is a difficult road. But as we all know, the road continues. Unless some idiot blocks it, “he tweeted, without losing humor, one of its main characteristics.

Then, in a later message, he hinted that he is already in the treatment indicated by health professionals.

“One of my friends with MS told me that we wake up and take the right action. That’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. So I go against this thing. Thank you, ”he wrote.

Born on November 25, 1971 in Hollywood, California, her father is a music executive and her mother is an actress and singer, whom she considers her greatest influences to enter the artistic world.

In fact, she started taking dance classes at age 5 and dropped out of high school at 17 to dedicate herself fully to her career.

The road to stardom for Applegate was not honey on flakes. Her parents divorced when she was very young.

His mother was unemployed for a long time and as a result of that situation, they sometimes had to resort to the help of the State to be able to support themselves.

“For my mother it was not easy being an actress with problems working and raising a girl. We were like two tramps, never knowing where the money would come from, “said the actress in an interview.

Christina has enjoyed the love and admiration of the public since the beginning, thanks to her spectacular comedy performances both in film and on television.

She was just a teenager when she got the role in the series “Married with

children “. Since the series aired, it immediately began to gain notoriety and take over all eyes.

She was considered one of the most beautiful young actresses and had many suitors in the middle. One of them was Bratt Pitt.

Pitt and Christina met in the corridors of the show’s recording studio. They passed from acquaintances to friends, shared dinners and starred in some jobs together.

From being friends they became boyfriends. The actor was eight years older than she, but apparently the age difference did not weigh on Applegate.

There is not much information about his personal life. American media record that he has been married for years and has a daughter.

He acted in film hits such as “The sweetest thing” (2002) and “Surviving Christmas.” (2004).

Before that, he was about to star in “Titanic.” In 1996, Christina Applegate participated in the casting of the James Cameron film to give life to the protagonist, Rose. After several tests, he ended up losing the role, won by Kate Winslet.

On television, she was recognized in 2003 by the Emmy Awards for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her special appearance on “Friends.”

She is the only actress to have made a cameo in the series and won a

award for it.

His most recent project is the black comedy series for the Netflix streaming platform, called “Dead to me” (in Spanish, “Dead for me”), where he shares credits with actors James Marsden and Linda Cardellini. For this work Applegate received another Emmy nomination.

Christina considers herself an advocate for animal rights. For this reason, on one occasion she posed nude for the PETA organization in search of raising awareness about the abuse of the most defenseless.

The actress is a vegetarian, enjoys reading books on spirituality, has a tattoo with her mother’s name and the name of her church.