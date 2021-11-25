Changes to Turkey Day 2021 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons revealed: new recipes and more – Nintenderos

We get an interesting post related to one of the most prominent Switch titles. In this case we are talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In the video that we leave you below, we can take a look at changes in Turkey Day of this year. They are as follows:

The recipes for turbot a la marinara, gratin, clam chowder, and pumpkin pie call for update 2.0 ingredients such as flour packets.

If we complete all the recipes that he asks us, Guindo will give us a recipe book that includes all the recipes that have been prepared on Turkey Day, to prepare them whenever we want.

They are added directly to the Nookófono app and it is the only way to learn these cooking recipes.

We also remind you of all the details you should know for the event. On the web we already share with you pictures of all objects what could we get and the necessary recipes and ingredients to obtain them and below you have what activity each reward gave us:

Complete the 4 recipes without the secret ingredient: carpet, wall, floor and cornucopia respectively Complete the first 3 recipes with the secret ingredient: one random event item each Complete the last recipe with the secret ingredient: recipes for all the event’s craftable objects (casserole, chair, fireplace, table, dinnerware, wheat, garden stand and balloon decoration) (It seems that this set of recipes can also be buy at Mini Nook the next day, although it is unknown if those who have not participated in the event will be able to do so)

To finish, we leave you with the video where these new recipes are shown:

