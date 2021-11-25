CFDA AWARDS 2021: THIS IS AMERICA

Award ceremonies are back and with them the celebration, the coexistence and the spectacle that they entail. After almost two years of “digital life” where personal interactions and socialization practically disappeared from our lives, we are back (for better and for worse) in the “old normal”. Thus, the awards of the Council of Fashion Designers of the United States of America (CFDA for its acronym in English), were held on November 10 in New York City, in an event that recognizes the most outstanding personalities of the American and international fashion industry.

A prestigious award that for 40 years has not only set the standard in North American fashion but has also promoted new generations of creatives globally. With their return to face-to-face ceremonies, the 2021 CFDA Awards saw a shower of stars from fashion, entertainment and culture parade, who shared in an exclusive evening that was hosted by actress Emily Blunt and hosted by the renowned designer Texan Tom Ford (current CFDA Director).

An award that for the first time showed a true plurality in its list of winners, figures who have been key to transforming the face of fashion, making it a more diverse, inclusive, multicultural, fair and responsible industry. Brands, designers, models, managers, artists and creatives who through their work have promoted change and positively influence in all those who understand fashion as a powerful communication and transformation tool.

Some of the most important awards of the night were those awarded to the designer and tailor Dapper dan, who has promoted fashion and urban culture for more than 30 years and who was awarded the award Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, making him the first color designer to win this award. Signature designer and activist Aurora James Brother Vellies took the award Founder´s Award voted on by Council members (the first African American designer to win a CFDA award); in the same way his colleague Christopher John Rogers triumphed in the category of Best Women’s Fashion Designer.

With regard to men’s fashion, the recognition went to the young creator Emily Bode from the Bode brand, which specializes in vintage and upcycling pieces and techniques; the Accessory Designer award went to the popular Telfar Clemens with his firm Telfar, responsible for creating what is probably the most sought-after bag in recent years: the “Bushwick Birkin”. The Latin representation was in charge of the legendary editor Nina Garcia (current Editor-in-Chief of ELLE USA), who received the Media Award for her impeccable career in fashion journalism.

In the international categories some of the winners were Demna Gvasalia (Creative Director of Balenciaga) as a Women’s Fashion Designer and Grace Wales Bonner from Wales Bonner in Men’s Fashion. Special mention deserves the Positive Social Influence Award granted to Model Alliance, which was received by its founder, the former top model Sara Ziff, who since 2012 has been fighting for a modeling industry with greater guarantees and free of abuse. Finally, the two main stars of the night were Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy, it-girls of the moment and spoiled actresses not only in Hollywood but also in fashion. Zendaya triumphed with the Fashion Icon award while Anya Taylor-Joy received the Face of the Year award.

Two women who not only represent the new face of entertainment, but also carry with them the flag of diversity and multiculturalism, life stories whose successes are the result of a reality that, although complex, is beginning to generate a voice for everyone. #ThisIsAmerica

