Carmen Salinas successfully comes out of tracheostomy and gastrostomy: family

Carmen Salinas, the actress and producer who is in coma after suffering a brain hemorrhage, she was subjected this Tuesday to a couple of medical interventions, a tracheostomy and a gastrostomy, of which she left “without any complications“, so revealed the relatives of the famous through a statement.

“Today, the leading actress Carmen Salinas underwent a successful tracheostomy and gastrostomy. The surgical intervention was carried out without any complications., and she is stable, within the gravity that her condition implies“, says the text that was disseminated on the social networks of Salinas.

What is a tracheostomy and gastrostomy?

According to the Mayo Clinic website, tracheostomy is “a hole that is surgically made in the front of the neck and in the windpipe” which enables “breathe when the normal path of breathing is restricted or obstructed in some way. ”

For its part, gastrostomy, according to the MedlinePlus site, Consists of the “placing a feeding tube through the skin and stomach wall. This goes straight to the stomach. “

Carmen Salinas could not work in the short term

A few days ago the relatives of the iconic actress shared a statement in which they commented that, on the instructions of the doctors, Carmen Salinas, in the event that she regained consciousness, I could not have short-term work activity.

“In the event that he regained consciousness, he would have to undergo a rehabilitation that would not allow him to have a short-term work activity,” it was published on social networks.

