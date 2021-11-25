Cardi B and Camilo Sesto, together in the rapper’s new song | LOS40 Classic

That Camilo Sesto conquered the American public was no secret, although the variety of fans it has is surprising. With thousands of followers of his music around the world, the late artist has proven to have a discography that includes some of the most famous songs in our language, so it’s no wonder they ended up reaching Cardi B.

The rapper already proved to be one of the Valencian’s fans when he died, Well, when he heard the news, he uploaded a short video to his networks singing one of his songs. A most emotional gesture that revealed that he knows a lot about Spanish music – forgetting his friendship with Rosalia– and why his new song has not caught his audience too unprepared.

It bears by title Bet It, and is part of the original soundtrack of Bruised -the new Netflix original movie directed, scripted and starring Halle berry– along with other songs by artists such as HER or Saweetie. Regarding this ‘collaboration’, You don’t have to tune your ear too much or wait for the song to be advanced to see how you have included the Spanish singer in this new song:

Right from the beginning of the topic – in fact, he opens it -, you can hear Camilo Sesto himself singing his well-known Something from me. Up to three times the parts of the theme are inserted in the song of the film, keeping these with the Castilian and the original voice of the singer at all times.

Of course, it does not have too much weight in contrast to the rapper: when its fragments finish, the melody continues in the background; although the rapper immediately takes over and begins with her peculiar lyrics. A lyric that, as expected, does not differ too much from the general imaginary of his music and includes references to his past and the success he has been reaping in recent years.

A theme that may not stand out especially in the latest releases of the artist, although it constitutes one of the most original samples of her career. Above all, for the Spanish public, This proves that Camilo Sesto was an artist who continues to endure and influence new generations.

