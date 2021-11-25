Camila Cabello reveals that anxiety motivated her breakup with Shawn Mendes

The announcement of the break Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes After two years of relationship, last week he surprised the thousands of fans of both singers. Throughout their courtship, both have regularly shared romantic moments and have not hesitated to publicly declare their love, the last time last Halloween. For this reason, there were many voices that wondered what had happened to what was one of the most admired couples on the music scene. After several days of rumors, it has been the Camila Cabello who has explained that one of the main reasons that has motivated her breakup with Shawn Mendes has been the anxiety she suffers. The singer, who had already revealed that she suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder, has been completely sincere about how “her battles with mental health”, as she has called them, have interfered in her courtship.

Camila Cabello has revealed that their relationship was not as perfect as it was perceived from the outside and that, as a result of the pandemic and confinement, her courtship with Shawn Mendes suffered more and more, in part due to his mental health problems. This is how he has told it in the last episode of Time to walk broadcast by Apple TV: “I felt very unstable during quarantine. I would break down crying at least once a day.” In addition, she has revealed that not being subjected to her usual hectic pace of work caused her to suffer: “I was left alone with my anxiety and with my mind. That was interfering in my relationship, in the way of my friends, of my time at home. I was not feeling well.”, the singer continued.

The Cuban artist has reported that her anxiety problems came from long before and that they appeared as a consequence of having been working tirelessly from the age of 15 to the age of 24 Today. First as part of the band Fifth Harmony and later solo. “I was hardly home. I didn’t have time to know who I was outside of my career (…) With those toxic levels of stress I didn’t even collapse because, despite everything, I kept working. I was exhausted in every way” Camila Cabello has continued.

It is now that he claims to have realized that he needs help to cope with anxiety, something that he says he would have liked to have started to tackle much earlier. In order to take charge on the road to recovery, Camila Cabello has said that she has tried different types of therapy, meditation and exercise, as well as changing her diet or the way she organized time to find the right balance. However, in relation to her love story with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello has stated that what she needs right now is “time for herself” to “be able to heal”.

