Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still good friends AGN

Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes have reacted to each other to some of your new posts on Instagram. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Source: Diffusion



In the statement that Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes about their breakup, they assured that “They started their relationship as best friends and will continue as best friends”, and it seems that they are fulfilling it.





Camila Cabello | Source: Diffusion

Less than a week after announcing the end of their relationship, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes interacted again on Instagram, letting it be known that they do not hold a grudge after their breakup.

Shawn and Camila Cabello’s interactions on Instagram after their breakup

After being away from her social networks for a few days, Camila Cabello surprised everyone this weekend by uploading some images to her Instagram account in which she showed her radical change of look, now she wears a platinum blonde with turquoise highlights.

These images not only shocked his fans, but also caught the attention of his ex-partner Shawn Mendes, who decided to ‘like’ the publication.

Too, Shawn posted pictures on his Instagram account of the things he did after the breakup, and received a ‘like’ from his ex-partner.