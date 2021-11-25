Cameron Diaz and other celebrities who chose to be moms at 40

Women are subjected to so much pressure that we end up being judged when we do not meet expectations. One of the situations for which we are so singled out is because of the way and the times in which we exercise maternity.

More and more celebrities prefer to take time out and become mothers until after a “certain age”, breaking with many of these claims.

The reasons why a woman may decide to delay motherhood are many and among the benefits that exist are a greater possibility of economic and emotional stability as well as having achieved professional or personal success.

The women of said age range that they are deciding to get pregnant for the first (or second) time are the proof that it is possible to conceive after the “biological clock”. Of course, the quality of the eggs is increasingly poor, causing fertility to decrease. However, it is not a sufficient reason to give up being a mother and these celebrities prove it.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is one of the show’s most secretive celebrities, which is why she surprised with the news of the birth of her first daughter in 2020. The 48-year-old actress is married to musician Benji Madden and although it is not known to what kind of procedure she may have undergone to conceive, she has said she is in “her prime”, enjoying her baby.

Kim kardashian

The socialite surprised the world with the decision to have two children through surrogacy. Kim had already had two risky pregnancies with her children North and Saint; However, her desire to start a large family led her to make the decision to rent a womb.

Kim is unable to carry more children due to accreta placenta suffering. If you become pregnant, you would not only put the baby’s life at risk but your own. Thanks to surrogacy, she was able to welcome him to Chicago and Psalm.

Naomi watts

Naomi Watts, a mother of two boys, Sasha and Kai, whom she had at 39 and 40, respectively, told People that she wished she and then-partner Liev Schreiber had more children. “I should have had more children, started younger,” Watts said in the October 2014 issue of the magazine.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore gave birth to their son Caleb when she was in her early 30s. Their daughter Liv was born five years later, in 2002, when the actress was 41 years old. In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, the Still Alice star says that she and her husband, film director Bart Freundlich, are keeping their two sons (now teenagers) grounded. . “They live a normal life,” he says.

Nicole Kidman

“Anyone who has ever wanted another child or wanted a child knows the disappointment, pain, and loss you go through trying and struggling with fertility,” the actress said on the show. 60 minutes from Australia in 2011. “Fertility is a big problem. a big deal, and it’s not something I’ve escaped talking about. “

The star of Big Little Lies She had trouble conceiving with her ex-husband Tom Cruise so after two miscarriages, they decided to adopt two children, Isabella and Connor. It was until he married Kieth Urban in 2006 that could conceive and give birth to a daughter, Sunday Rose, two years later. They used a gestational surrogate mother to have her second daughter, Faith.

Halle berry

The actress welcomed her first child, Nahla, at 41 years old, and then gave birth to their youngest son, Maceo, when she was 47. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Berry revealed that her second pregnancy in her late 40s (which she explained was a “geriatric pregnancy”), was a total surprise. “I was, you know, on my way… this is probably the TMI way, but really, you know, I was a little bit premenopausal, so this happening was a great [shock]”He explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

