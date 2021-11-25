Cabecita Rodríguez already had an approach with an MLS team

2021 is over for Blue Cross, but that only means the beginning of the end for a squad that is already historical and that could also mark the goodbye of Jonathan Rodriguez, undisputed figure of the ninth.

The Uruguayan forward lost prominence in the Machine during the Apertura 2021 due to a large number of calls with the Uruguayan Selection, the busy schedule of Blue Cross and some injuries that got in his way.

However, the football drop of the ‘Little head’ It is also due to a need that the Uruguayan attacker has to change of scene, which could have diverted him from group objectives.

Sources close to his surroundings suggest that Jonathan Rodriguez already had the approach by a team of the MLS, a situation that I would not see with bad eyes.

Despite this, within the cement institution they have not received any offer for the scoring champion of the previous tournament, although unlike last semester, the board does not rule out listening to offers if the Uruguayan asks for them.

During the ninth semester, the ‘Little head ‘ scored 11 goals to be crowned the scoring leader above André-Pierre Gignac, in addition to playing a total of 21 games.

Now, the Uruguayan also selected will dismiss 2021 with just 11 games played, six of them as a starter and just three goals in the tournament. Numbers that undoubtedly represent a before and after for those who are considered the figure of the still champion Mexican soccer team.

