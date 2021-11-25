Britney Spears reveals the name of her wedding dress designer – El Financiero

Britney Spears revealed that Donatella versace will be in charge of making the dress for your wedding with Sam asghari, who he met in 2016 on the set of the video for the song “Slumber party”.

Through a publication on her official Instagram account, the ‘princess of pop’ was seen with a light pink dress of ruffles with sleeves that left his shoulders exposed, although he assured that it will not be the clothing with which he steps on the altar, since he has been in talks with Versace.

“No. This is not my wedding dress. Donatella Versace is making my dress as we talk it“, He wrote in the post that accumulates more than 700 thousand likes. In this way, the singer of “Overprotected” and “Toxic” hinted that she plans to ‘throw the house out the window’ during her special day.

In the past, the Italian designer created the wedding wardrobe worn by the British actress and model. Elizabeth hurley in her marriage to Arun Nayar; He was also in charge of the Angelina Jolie in his union with Brad Pitt, because the dress had a special detail in the veil: the print with the drawings made by her children.

Britney and Sam got engaged last September thanks to a ring by jeweler Roman Malayev for the Forever Diamonds New York brand, just shortly after their father, James spears, will renounce the legal guardianship that he won since 2008 after the singer’s mental health problems and that took them to court.

The diamond of four carats has a shape circular and a platinum cathedral setting. In addition, it was personalized with the detail of the engraving of the word ‘Lioness’, the affectionate nickname for Britney from her fiancé with whom she has been dating for more than five years.