Britney Spears blames her mother that she had the idea of ​​legal guardianship

Britney Spears has accused her mother of being the person who came up with the idea of ​​legal guardianship from her father. The singer has stated this in a text published on her Instagram account, although shortly after she chose to delete it. However, the media have rescued what is a harsh argument against the role that Lynne Spears has had during these hard years for her.

“I have realized that I have not smiled in a long time and my mother worries saying ‘you are acting strange, what is wrong with you?'”, He begins explaining. The singer assures that she feels like a new person and sends a hard message to Lynne: “Before it was a family business, but not anymore. Today I was born because I can smile, so thank you for getting out of my life and allowing me to live it.”





Without a doubt, the artist cannot forgive any of the people who have not helped her in the last 13 years and wants everyone to know the role they played in profiting from her fame. In addition to her mother, the artist has also had bad words for Lou Taylor, a figure who gained popularity when she became the official spokesperson for the Spears family.





“My father may have started the guardianship 13 years ago, but what people do not know is that my mother is the one who gave him the idea,” denounces the singer. “I will never get those years back, she secretly ruined my life and yes, I will point her and Lou Taylor for it,” he adds.

Spears ends the post by being very clear with her feelings. He does not accept the attitude that these two women have taken claiming that “they did not know what was happening” and wants them to go “to hell”. “My father was not smart enough to think of legal guardianship … but tonight I will focus on knowing that I have a new life ahead of me,” he concludes.