Breakfasts to have a flat abdomen, according to nutritionists

“The fiber in oats helps us feel full longer because is a slow release carbohydrate, which means it provides energy but does not increase blood sugar, “nutritionist Paula Doebrich, RDN, told Eat This, Not That.” Energy from slow-release carbohydrates is released over a long period of time, which It gives you plenty of energy for the day without making you feel sluggish. “

Greek yogurt

You can start the day with something sweet, but it can’t be something loaded with sugar and junk ingredients. The greek yogurt with a little fruit and some nuts is a good option, this because it is rich in protein and low in sugar. In addition, there are studies that say that people who consume Greek yogurt regularly have an easier time losing weight.

This is a good source of protein, so it is also a breakfast that will leave you satisfied for longer.

Eggs

The egg provides protein and nutrients Kseniya Ovchinnikova

There are many nutrients here and it is a good source of protein, which helps you feel full longer, is essential for building muscle and keeping your metabolism racing.

Experts explain that it also helps balance blood sugar level in the morning, and they are especially good for the abdomen if you combine them with vegetables that contain fiber.

Protein shakes

Chris Hemsworth loves smoothies and you should too. Smoothies are a great way to get the protein and nutrients you need when you don’t have time to sit down for breakfast, plus you can combine all kinds of ingredients.

This helps you have better control of the calories you eat in the morning, plus you can get fiber adding fruits and vegetables, and it is easier to consume everything you need in one place instead of having to carry several foods at the same time.