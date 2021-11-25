Blade Runner is coming to TV

The end of “Blade Runner”, a film released in 1982, is one of the most emblematic of contemporary cinema. Upon being hunted, the replicant (a kind of humanized robot) calls the memories and experiences of living beings “tears in the rain”. With this feature film, based on a novel by the American Philip K. Dick, Ridley Scott gave a plot twist to science fiction cinema. The architecture of the city and the atmospheres of the film have been taken up by writers and filmmakers. In this film, viewers can see one of the best roles of Harrison Ford.

This week, Scott revealed that he has written the “pilot” project to bring to television a “spin-off series” of the mythical saga of science fiction films “Blade Runner.”

“Blade Runner is already being presented as a television series, probably the first ten hours,” commented the also director of “Alien” and “Gladiator.”

In 2017, director Denis Villeneuve released “Blade Runner 2049”, a sequel and at the same time a reinterpretation of Scott’s work. He brought Harrison Ford to the screen again and was added by the presence of Ryan Gosling.