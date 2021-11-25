Black Friday 2021: how long it lasts, start date and why it is called ‘Black Friday’ | When is Black Friday in Mexico | USA | USA | Mexico | MX | MEXICO

The Black friday It is getting closer and closer and, despite not having the same trend as the Good End, it comes to present the best offers in case you were left with the desire to continue shopping. Black Friday is celebrated after ‘Thanksgiving Day’ in the United States, in which several stores decide to open inventory to offer different offers and finish off various products.

The shopping day was born in the US, and became popular in the sixties. It is traditionally celebrated the day after Thanksgiving, which takes place on the fourth Thursday in November. In 2021, the famous American national holiday will fall on Thursday 25, so Black Friday will start the next morning, Friday, November 26.

From Liverpool they confirmed through social networks that they will celebrate the event only on November 26. They will have up to 40% discount on screens, furniture and other sections. While Walmart will launch what they call Cyber ​​Week, a week of offers and promotions that will run from November 24 to 30, only in online stores.

What are the participating stores?

On Black Friday 2021, digital stores are the ones that occupy the most places in the list, starting with Amazon and Mercado Libre, which during the pandemic recorded the largest statistics in their history, will also be there. Ebay, another great digital store that will offer discounts never seen before.

Other participating stores are Walmart, Cotsco, which will have offers on all their products for a second weekend in this 2021, the areas in which we must pay attention are appliances, technology, accessories and even the sales may be reflected in the clothing.

In Mexico, the following brands and stores will also participate in Black Friday 2021:

Liverpool

Best buy

Target

Tecnowow

My PC

Sumitel

Nerdo

Orbital Store

How did Black Friday come about?

One of the hypotheses of Black Friday is that the term arose after the collapse on the roads of Philadelphia in 1966, the day before Thanksgiving. However, it was not until 1975 when it became relevant.

This is because large companies realized that after Thanksgiving, the population made more purchases, so they began to make discounts.