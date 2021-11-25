Ben Affleck and the photos that show the beautiful relationship he has with his daughter Violet

Ben affleck not only is he a great actor, he is also an excellent dad, and it is that he is very dedicated to his three children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he had with Jennifer Garner.

Although he is already separated from the famous actress, that has not been an impediment to be Watch out for your children and have a great relationship and connection with them.

The actor he constantly visits them and shares quality time either with the three of them, or with each one separately.

Without a doubt, he has a very special relationship with them, but with Violet, your relationship is even more special.

This is demonstrated by some photos that have been leaked into the actor’s networks with his eldest daughter, who is already 15 years old.

Ben Affleck has a great relationship with his daughter Violet and these photos prove it

The relationship of a daughter with her mother is strong, but with a father too, and it is that a dad is a girl’s first hero and love.

As well as Jennifer Garner is a great mother and does a great job, it is also important to highlight Ben’s paternity, because not all fathers are like that.

The actor comes out constantly on a walk with her daughter Violet, who has become her great and inseparable friend.

Also, he was there when he had to do your driver’s license test and the supported in that important moment.

That’s what a dad, be with your children at all times, give them your love and support, and let them know that you believe in them.

A Father is a lifelong friend and hero, and is an important figure in every girl’s life.

Because, Ben makes it clear that his priority will always be his children, and has a good relationship with his ex, Jennifer Garner, so that they grow up in peace and tranquility.