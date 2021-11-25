Bella Poarch to join Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty

This 2021 commemorates the third edition of the increasingly ascending fashion show, of the Fenty Beauty brand, organized by the singer originally from Barbados, Rihanna.

The interpreter of numerous international hits such as Diamonds, Love on the brain, umbrella and Where are you been, among others, has successfully ventured into the world of lingerie and fashion for some years and to reinforce this work aspect developed a catwalk show, which in addition to including a parade, adds musical presentations and personalities from the show, fashion, and networks as protagonists, since they are the ones who make up the catwalk.

This third edition or third volume of Fenty, under the name Savage x Fenty, will premiere on Friday, September 24 through the Amazon Prime Video platform. As a main course, the participation of former Victoria’s Secret Angels Behati Prinsloo, Adriana Lima, has already been confirmed. Gigi hadid, actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Lola León daughter of the singer Madonna, Vanessa Hudgens, and many more.

However, another of the personalities that has stood out for joining this catwalk show as a guest is the Filipino sensation tiktoker Bella Poarch, who through his profile of Instagram has shared a teaser video featuring a revealing outfit.

In the short clip you can see the former military woman wearing high stockings with garter belts, a black bra and an ensemble adorned in sequin in light tones. Additionally, she upholstered her neck with pearl necklaces and chains. Following his faithful style, he used a hairstyle made up of two high ponytails.

Of the most sensual you can perceive the tiktoker Bella Poarch, who boasts this first participation in Rihanna’s fashion show, an event that has come thanks to is in the top ten of the most followed TikTok accounts in the world, because it currently has 82.6 million followers on that network, as well as the great response he has had in his debut as a singer.

With this the content creator for social networks, who has also had a successful debut in music with her theme Build a B * tch, continues to consolidate participation in important entertainment events such as its previous appearance in the Met Gala, as well as in the MTV VMAS where she was nominated for the first time.

With all this and more the influencer Filipina is in an excellent rising spot, as personalities such as Nas, Ricky Martin, Daddy yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, Jade Novah and more.