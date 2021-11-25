Asks Billie Eilish to Unite to Save Our Planet – NV News

The music star Billie eilish joined scientists from the Arctic Basecamp group on Tuesday and called on world leaders to take urgent action at the UN’s COP26 climate summit next week.

The singer recorded a video message, with “The Office” actor Rainn Wilson, explorer Levison Wood, and Robert Irwin, son of the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, who also lent their voices to the project in conjunction with the University of Exeter in Britain.

The global climate summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, starts in Glasgow on October 31st.

“This year, our leaders are deciding the required global actions on the environmental climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” said Eilish.

“We must unite and speak up to save our planet, not only for us, but for our future generations, and we need urgent action and work as one ”.

Britain has regarded the summit as the last great opportunity for countries to commit to taking action to curb rising temperatures.

Value. That is what the leaders of our world need more than anything. The decisions you make about the climate crisis in the next decade are the most important decisions in the history of our planet, ”said Wilson.

Arctic Basecamp was founded by Gail Whiteman, a social scientist who studies how decision makers make sense of environmental threats like climate change.

The group has established a camp for scientists at the World Economic Forum in Davos and will attend the COP26 summit.

This is a crisis and the Arctic is sounding the alarm. It is time for world leaders to come together to create real change that ensures a secure future for humanity, ”Whiteman said in a statement.

Source: Excelsior