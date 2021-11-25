Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis confess that they only wash their children when they see scab

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have confessed on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, who only wash their children when the dirt is visible because otherwise it makes no sense. The couple began by talking about their own hygiene habits, which is why Mila Kunis assured that she has adopted a relaxed approach when showering because she grew up without hot water.

For his part, Ashton Kutcher explained that he washes only the fundamental parts of the body daily: “The armpits and the crotch.” A way of life that has also been passed on to his two sons, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. “I was never that mother who showered my newborn children,” said the actress.

Kutcher and Kunis are a bit more rigorous with hygiene when it comes to cleaning the face, so the actress confessed that she washes her face twice a day, especially because of the problem she has had with acne. Kutcher assured that he does not use soap for his face and that he simply wet his face with water to clean all the salts after training.





These controversial statements made many users share various memes on Twitter in reference to what the interpreters said in that conversation. Memes that refer to the possible bad smells of the couple and their children. With a little humor, of course