Artificial intelligence at the service of medicine

Research confirms the accuracy of AI for the diagnosis of colon cancer.

More than 95% of cancerous tumors of the colon and rectum are adenocarcinomas, cell tumors that cover the inside of the colon and rectum.

The Colorectal cancer It is the second most frequent cause of death from cancer in the American and European continents, the diagnosis generally requires a careful examination of digital images, despite the fact that there has been a considerable shortage of medical personnel in this specialty.

The disadvantage of the traditional method is that, as a result of the intense work day of pathologists, involuntary misdiagnoses can occur. Hence the importance of developing strategies that support the diagnosis in an efficient and easily accessible way.

Priority care in cases of Colorectal cancer on Puerto Rico

It is important to highlight that, in Puerto Rico, the Dr. Carlos Micames, gastroenterologist and former president of the Puerto Rican Association of Gastroenterology, said in an interview with Medicine and Public Health (MSP) that the Colorectal cancer it remains among the first diagnosed diseases among gastroenterologists.

It is the second most common cancer in both men and women in Puerto Rico being the leading cause of cancer death in women and the third in men. Every day 5 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Therefore, one in 20 people in Puerto Rico will be diagnosed with Colorectal cancer.

The specialist highlighted that in recent years there have been significant improvements in this field, even there is still a lot of room for innovation.

“Medical imaging, of course, has an important role in this regard. However, we do not want to miss in this article some studies that shed light on the fight against this disease. In fact, a valuable advance was 3D imaging, this possibility made it easier to detect certain tumors that could have gone unnoticed, thus contributing to the early detection of certain cancers, “he said.

The latest in technology is AI (Artificial Intelligence) that has come to help and identify some of these conditions, since as Dr. Micames mentions “even if you are a specialist, you are human and you can make mistakes or ignore some kind of information and give a wrong diagnosis, and this helps us to give the patient the best care, the best diagnosis and therefore the best treatment. ”

Colorectal cancer continues to be the most common cancer in Puerto Rico, with more than 1,800 people diagnosed annually. Detection rates for this type of cancer remain very low, and less than 50% of adults have been screened to prevent the disease.

See the full interview:

Studies in China and the United States

Recent studies by researchers from Tulane University, the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Temple University, Florida State University, and researchers from South Central University in China, showed that it is possible perform an accurate detection and diagnosis of the Colorectal cancer through artificial intelligence (AI).

Initially, the objective of the research was to evaluate the feasibility of implementing AI as a support tool for professionals and specialists, in order to complement and support their services.

“This study is revolutionary because we have successfully leveraged AI to identify and diagnose the Colorectal cancer cost-effectively, which could ultimately reduce the workload of pathologists, “said researcher Hong-Wen Deng.

“The challenges in this study stemmed from complex image sizes, complex shapes, textures and histological changes in nuclear staining,” says Deng. “But ultimately, the study revealed that when we used AI to diagnose the Colorectal cancer, the performance is comparable and even better in many cases than real pathologists. “

Once the results of the tests carried out between the computers and some experienced pathologists were evaluated, a score of 0.969 was determined for the specialists, and a score of 0.98 for the AI, which means not only a faster diagnosis but also a reliable one. .

Over the years, great debates have arisen around the implementation of AI for the diagnosis and even treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, as it is not yet accepted by everyone. However, Deng says he hopes this study will bring more medical personnel closer to technology to speed up assessments and start, in this case, therapeutic procedures as soon as possible.

“It is still in the research phase and we have not commercialized it because we have to make it easier to use and test and implement it in more clinical settings. But as we develop it further, we hope that it can also be used for different types of cancer in the future. “- argued the researcher.

What are the risk factors for colorectal cancer?

Being 50 years of age or older, presence of colon polyps or ulcerative colitis, tobacco smoking, high-fat diet and red meat, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle, excessive alcohol consumption or a family history of Colorectal cancer or polyps.

On the other hand, esophageal cancer is the second most frequent type in Puerto Rico. The diagnosis of most cases of esophageal cancer is made in people who have symptoms, but it is rare to diagnose a person with this cancer who does not have symptoms. When this happens, the cancer is usually found by chance when testing for other health problems.

Unfortunately, most esophageal cancers do not cause symptoms until they have reached an advanced stage, when they are more difficult to treat. The most common symptoms of esophageal cancer or the types mentioned above usually have very similar symptoms such as: swallowing problems, chest pain, weight loss, hoarseness, chronic cough, vomiting, bone pain (if the cancer has spread to the bones), bleeding in the esophagus.

Source consulted here