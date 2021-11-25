Ariana Grande makes it clear that pigtails are carried very high and with bows

If we tell you to think about Ariana Grande I’m sure, like us, you imagine her with a long mane gathered in a ponytail which has already become his sign from identity. For years there have been many rumors about her hair (remember that the singer became known in a Disney Chanel series where she appeared redhead, and it was not a wig).

But now we always see her with high and very tight ponytails (she is deeply committed to her look and also suffers the consequences of a very tight ponytail). Two years ago her stylist, Chris Appleton, revealed in an interview that Ari’s ponytail also reflects, in a direct way, the attitude with which the singer wants to face each specific day, through your look. “The location is the key,” he explained. “The higher we go, the more overwhelming it seems. The lower we go, the more professional and serious the look is. You can completely change the shape of the face. You can stretch your eyes and lift your face or you can lower your gaze ”, added the stylist. Is there anything else that needs to be said?

This time, the singer has made it clear to us that this season the bows are taking the lead and are bravely incorporated into the new high and more cheeky updos. “A new spirit, much more relaxed and original, surrounds us. By changing the position of the ties, we modify the message and the expression. The collected high, less classic than the basses, they are perfectly combined with bows that look forward, wanting to join the party “, says Raquel Saiz, from Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz, from Torrelavega (Cantabria).

If you want to go trendy this season (and need more inspiration for your Christmas looks), take a look at this photo of Ari because the truth is that she looks spectacular.

But to recreate this hairstyle, you will also have to look at another aspect: the points. Perhaps until recently we had not paid much attention to it, but the way we comb the ends can transform our look. “The ends give the final touch to our hairstyle. The trends of this season are mainly from the sixties and seventies, so we can choose different ways to wear them. Outward, especially with semi-collected in the form of a high ponytail . Inward with ultra-smooth and shiny bobs. Straight with wavy hair for a sophisticated and modern touch, “adds the expert. Ari has decided to wear her hair super straight with the ends inwards.

If you want to recreate Ari’s look, remember that to get that polished (and very chic) ​​finish, you will have to apply a specific serum or gel before collecting the hair. If you have to iron your hair to get it super straight (or you just want to eliminate frizz), don’t forget to apply a technical protector to minimize possible damage. And fix the hairstyle with hairspray so that it stays intact all day and all night!