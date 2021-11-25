Ariana Grande and how to wear silk gloves with a mini dress in a more chic wave

The singer Ariana Grande has become an inspiration, because in addition to her music, her favorite outfits With whom she poses on social networks, they turn out to be the most beautiful, this time she shows off silk gloves with a mini dress.

Of course the silk gloves They are a favorite accessory of Ariana Grande, and now she wears them in black that combines with her high platforms and with a short dress in cement gray, a very vibe. chic and youthful.

You can read: What Ariana Grande tattoos mean, more than one is inspiring

The coach of the reality show La Voz poses in one of her latest posts on Instagram with a strapless dress with which she reveals that it is the cutest way to show off her shoulders and neck, without accessories Ariana Grande retains the subtle and elegant style.

Ariana Grande, who in 2021 married in a special and unexpected wedding with Dalton gomez reaffirms his prediction for the high ponytail as a hairstyle, there is no more, it is the one that gives a few more centimeters to his 1.53 high.

On this occasion the interpreter of Positions and Thank u, next does not have bangs, and rather poses with him hairstyle which has also become the favorite of the singer Belinda, with a slight division in the middle and a large horse tail.

As if that were not enough, for the recording of one more broadcast of The Voice USA Ariana grande butera she shows off the detailed make up with her own makeup line that bears the name of rem beauty, a very natural look with nude tones in the eyes and lips.

Ariana Grande seems to have made several cosmetic adjustments to her face

Undoubtedly the outfts of Ariana Grande are an inspiration, but what is also talked about is the supposed aesthetic touches that she has on her face in her latest photos on social networks.

Video: Octavio Ocaña’s ex-girlfriend shares photos of her baby and everyone thinks he is the same as the actor, visit our TikTok to find out all the information

And it is that the music producer and fashion designer has been seen with much thicker lips, so that Internet users have immediately made the change noticeable and only ask that their natural beauty not change much.

It may interest you: Cooking, the best way for children to develop their self-love and be autonomous

In the era of filters, fans of Ariana Grande now wonder if who they see on their screens is a real person because it also refers that her nose looks increasingly upturned and small, but the actress from Florida, United States has not cleared up such changes on her face.