Araújo’s renewal with Barcelona can be complicated by pressure from the Premier League

BARCELONA – Barcelona know that the greats of the Premier League can complicate the renewal of a footballer who is considered key to the future of the club like Ronald Araújo, according to different sources explained to ESPN.

The 22-year-old center-back only has a contract until June 2023 and ESPN already reported last September that the Catalan club had made its renewal a priority.

Ronald Araujo in Barcelona vs. Benfica Getty Images

Barça recently renewed Pedri and Ansu Fati and intends to do the same with Araujo and Gavi because they consider that they are the basis of the new sports project that Xavi Hernández is leading.

However, sources close to the negotiation admit to ESPN that the agreement with Araújo will not be as simple as that of Pedri or Ansu since several Premier League teams are also on the prowl.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN + and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the games Live. Subscribe here

Barcelona hoped to renew Araújo for the next five seasons but the same sources explain to ESPN that, after the first conversations, the club understands that the Uruguayan’s economic demands are higher than expected and they are aware that they cannot compete with the economic muscle of the greats of the Premier.

Liverpool have been closely following his developments for some time and a source informed ESPN that even the English team has sent emissaries to Barcelona on some occasions to try to get closer to the player.

In addition, the Catalan club knows that Chelsea is also looking for a central defender since Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen end their contract next summer and have not yet renewed.

2 Related

In fact, ESPN already revealed a few weeks ago that Barcelona itself is very attentive to the negotiations between the Blues and Azpilicueta in order to try to sign him as a free agent next summer. https://espndeportes.espn.com/futbol/espana/nota/_/id/9524023/barcelona-xavi-cesar-azpilicueta

The same sources slip that Manchester United, who already signed Raphael Varane last summer taking advantage of the fact that he only had one year left on his contract with Real Madrid, also has good reports on Araujo.

For its part, Barça hopes to meet in the near future with Araújo’s agent to unblock the situation and prevent the player from reaching the summer with only one year remaining on his contract.

However, the club still stings what happened last summer with another promise like Ilaix Moriba. The midfielder, who had one year left on his contract, decided not to renew and the club was forced to sell RB Leipzig for around 16 million more variables to avoid being able to go for free next summer.

In addition, Barça is also trying to renew an Ousmane Dembélé who ends his contract at the end of the season.

Araújo, who arrived at the Camp Nou in 2018 from Uruguay’s River Boston for only 1.5 million euros plus three in variables, has had an excellent progression and is happy in Barcelona, ​​where his partner recently gave birth to their first daughter named Aitana . However, a few days ago he learned that his main supporter, Ramón Planes, decided to leave his position as Barcelona’s technical secretary.