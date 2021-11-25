Apple prepares an iPhone with an extended screen design

Apple’s patent is an idea that Xiaomi has already proposed in several prototypes, such as the smartphone model with a screen design that extends to all four sides of the equipment.

Apple plans to develop an all display phone, with a screen that goes beyond the edges. In fact, this model will be made entirely of glass, in such a way that the iPhone will have a screen available in all its surface, according to a patent report published by the Patently Apple site.

Under the name of “Electronic device with glass housing”, the patent of Manzana seeks to modify the exterior appearance of the iPhone with a glass cover, in replacement of the current materials that the iPhone has on the edges and on the back. With this design, the user could see all the information and notifications regardless of the position of this striking device, with a automatic screen adjustment depending on the orientation of this glass iPhone.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is a phone with an unprecedented screen and a powerful triple camera with a 108 megapixel sensor

Before Apple, in 2019 Xiaomi announced the Mi Mix Alpha, a phone with an unprecedented screen and a powerful triple camera with a 108 megapixel sensor

According to the patent descriptions, this phone made entirely of glass it would have some texture references so the user can have the reference on which side the is supported iPhone. With rounded shapes at the edges, it would be a possible breakthrough design compared to the flat edges it appealed to. Manzana on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Beyond the challenges in industrial processes that this type of design implies, Manzana He also states in his patent that he plans to extend this all-glass format of the iPhone for the rest of its line of devices, such as Apple watch and even on a desktop computer Mac Pro.

This is what the glass iPhone looks like according to a patent filed by Apple

The proposal to develop a phone that has a full screen on its entire casing is not new. A few years ago Xiaomi presented the My Mix Alpha, a striking prototype that proposed this type of format, but in the end it did not reach the market. In this case, a screen with curved edges was extended to the back by a frame where the main camera and other accessories were located.

The idea did not succeed, but the Chinese company this year again insisted with a prototype without buttons and with a screen whose design is known as waterfall of four curves. Xiaomi’s engineers have tried to make their new device “the simplest and closest to the concept of screen only possible”.

To date, in the technology industry, the screens only end up reaching part of the lateral edges of the equipment, as occurs with equipment such as the Motorola Edge and at the time some models of Samsung Galaxy phones, to mention a few cases.

