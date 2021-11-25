Anuel AA forgives himself and turns it into “Legends never die” – Music

“Life has given me very hard and in this album I open my heart to them and talk about what I have cried, what I have learned,” said the artist about his most recent album, in which he allows reflections on masculinity and the value of women.

“It was about time I stopped being so stubborn and learned the lessons that life was giving me,” he admitted.

The first of those lessons that he addresses in the fifteen songs that make up “The legends never die”, which is published this Friday, on the trap singer’s 29th birthday, is that “in order to have any successful relationship, first one has to forgive oneself in addition”.

“That is something that they do not teach us men,” he added.

Then, there are the examples offered by sports stars who recover after falling from their pedestals, such as Conor McGregor, the controversial mixed martial arts champion and whom Anuel refers to in one of the songs on the album.

There are also audios and appearances by other athletes with hectic lives such as the Dominican baseball player Robinson Canó, who appears in the video for “Subelo”, or the American boxer Mike Tyson, cases that the singer hopes will serve so that “many do not suffer so much. “.

“That would make everything I’ve been through worthwhile,” said the interpreter, who on the cover of the album embraces a replica of one of the NBA trophies that the late Kobe Bryant received.

THE EXAMPLE OF DENZEL WASHINGTON

Among the high points in the personal history of Emmanuel Gazmey, the singer’s real name, are the thirty months in prison to which he was sentenced for illegal possession of weapons, as well as his very public relationship with his now ex Karol G, to which names on various songs on the album.

The artist, whose adolescence was marked by the collapse of family finances, assured that he has not done therapy, although certain signs of change are perceived when the album combines allusions to sex and the female body, which are typical of this genre, with phrases like “you have to fall in love with yourself first.”

“People have to understand that this is a fronting (pretending to be superior) with the panas. This is how people talk on the street, but that does not mean that one is like that,” he said.

“He is like Denzel Washington, who is a very serious man and a Christian who goes to church on Sundays, but when he is a criminal he acts and speaks like them,” he added.

IT IS TIME TO THINK ABOUT YOUR LEGACY

He does not know if it is because he is on the threshold of three decades or because his only son, Pablo, is already 7 years old, but the artist has begun to think about his legacy and not only wants to inspire with his story, but also give concrete tools to young people.

“I am starting with the youth of my country, who in many cases are unprotected and feel without a future,” said the singer, owner of the basketball and volleyball teams of Los capitanes de Arecibo, along with his agent Frabian Eli.

In addition, it is an official sponsor of the Puerto Rico professional women’s basketball league.

“Latin women are the hardest hit in our society and our obligation is to help them get ahead,” said the self-styled king of Latin trap, a musical style that many believe is the antipode of what the movement for equity and freedom entails. female empowerment.

Anuel, however, calls for attention to be paid to his messages, not just the words.

And for example, he refers to the song “Dictatorship”, in which a story of heartbreak is hidden behind explicit lyrics, but also “criticizes the controlling men and condemns the Venezuelan government in passing.”

“The goal I had with ‘Legends never die’ is to be as honest as possible about the man I am and who I want to be, without abandoning my sound and my style, which is what my fans expect,” he said.

It was a balancing act that this time made him release most of the songs alone, although there are collaborations with Myke Towers, Jhay Cortes, Eladio Carrión and even a surprise appearance at the end of Bad Bunny’s album.