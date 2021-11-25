“Antibiotic resistance is unaffordable for the SNS”
Javier Cañones during the III Madrid Congress of the SEMG.
The difference between whether or not complying with a treatment results in its efficacy of around 30 percent, “Something that is not a joke,” he explained during his speech at the III Madrid Congress of the SEMG. “This percentage may be acceptable for a patient, but for the system due to the risk of increasing antibiotic resistance.”
Good medical practice is to warn the patient of side effects, explained Cañones, who has focused his presentation on the eradication of helicobacter pilory by quadruple therapy.
A pathology in which antibiotics are used and whose side effects “They are very mild in most cases.” Thus, “It is better that the patient tries to tolerate them due to the antibiotic resistance problems generated by the abandonment of the regimen ”.
What is helicobacter?
Helicobacter pilory is a disease with a globally determined prevalence of 50 percent, although its incidence in the case of Spain is unknown. In most cases, the infection occurs during childhood and in contexts of “low socioeconomic status”. This is due to how the infection occurs: oral-oral or fecal-oral. For this reason, in those environments with a greater presence of fecal waters, the presence of Helicobacter grows, a disease that “generally is asymptomatic”.
The main consequences, as Canñones has stated, are the following:
Chronic gastritis: 80 percent of cases
Atrody and intestinal metaplasia: 15-29 percent
Liver ulcer: 15-20 percent
Gastric cancer: 1 percent
Helicobacter diagnosis and treatment
Regarding the diagnostic methods invasive, there is the histology, the rapid irease test and the culture and antibiogram and, in the case of the non-invasive techniques, Cañones has highlighted the food-labeled urea test, stool antigen test, and serology. In this sense, it is important “to avoid any antibiotic treatment at least four weeks before” the diagnosis, and to suspend “taking PPIs at least two weeks before.”
Regarding the treatment, the doctor should offer eradication treatment to all patients diagnosed with helicobacter and verify the cure of the infection after treating all cases. Thus, it also suggests the use of quadruple treatment without concomitant bismuth. In case of failure, he proposes the quadruple with bismuth in a single capsule or with levofloxacin and bismuth. In case of failure as a treatment, the quadruple with bismuth in a single capsule, provided that the doctor has chosen it as the first option, will opt for the quadruple with levofloxacin and bismuth.
