“Antibiotic resistance is unaffordable for the SNS”

Javier Cañones during the III Madrid Congress of the SEMG.

, Family doctor at the Isla de Oza Health Center and treasurer of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) of Madrid, launches a clear warning message: “during the determined time and the recommended dose ”. What does its breach mean? Well, in his opinion, “to pampering ”.

The difference between whether or not complying with a treatment results in its efficacy of around 30 percent, “Something that is not a joke,” he explained during his speech at the III Madrid Congress of the SEMG. “This percentage may be acceptable for a patient, but for the system due to the risk of increasing antibiotic resistance.”

Good medical practice is to warn the patient of side effects, explained Cañones, who has focused his presentation on the eradication of helicobacter pilory by quadruple therapy.

A pathology in which antibiotics are used and whose side effects “They are very mild in most cases.” Thus, “It is better that the patient tries to tolerate them due to the antibiotic resistance problems generated by the abandonment of the regimen ”.