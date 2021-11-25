Photo: Anna Kendrick responds if she would participate in ‘Wicked’ / Courtesy

Anna kendrick has responded to Amanda seyfried about the possibility that he could play Elphaba in the anticipated film version of ‘Wicked’.

The novel of L. Frank Baum written in 1939 that inspired ‘The Wizard of Oz’ also served as inspiration for the novel by Gregory maguire, ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’.









Later, Stephen Schwartz, Winnie holzman and Marc platt brought Maguire’s novel to life as a musical by Broadway, ‘Wicked’, originally starring Idina menzel and Kristin chenoweth.

Meanwhile, a film about the Broadway musical has been in development for nearly a decade.

After more than a year that the plans for the film of ‘Wicked’ began to take shape, it is known that Stephen Daldry will be the director, although at the moment the cast has not been announced. Amanda Seyfried recently said that she would love to play Glinda, in addition to revealing that his ideal co-star would be Kendrick in the role of Elphaba.









Responding to Seyfried’s comments, Kendrick replied, “These questions are always difficult to answer… obviously I would like to, Wicked is a masterpiece and a classic, it is an iconic show and that is all I will say about it.”

For now, fans of the hit musical will have to wait a bit longer to find out if Seyfried will land one of the leading roles and if Kendrick will do the same.