animated Disney movies inspired by Latin America

Disney’s animated production hit theaters in November to expose Colombian culture. In addition to Charm, there are other movies that are made with Latin American elements. The tapes are available on Disney +

Latin America is one of the regions in the world with the most diverse and striking cultures due to the warmth of its people and the variety of its traditions, which have been reflected in different formats in the arts, film and television. Charm, the Disney animated film that premiered on November 25, is one of them and is set in Colombia.

The film has the direction and script of Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith, as well as a cast made up of people of Hispanic origin, who with their voices give life to the musical. The lead role is played by Hispanic actress Stephanie Beatriz.

Influenced by magical realism, the film addresses different elements of the South American region. Colombian history exposes the traditions of the country with elements such as arepas, coffee, panela, Wayúu backpacks and vueltiaos hats. In it the life of Maribel is told, who wishes to have the qualities that everyone in the town of Encanto has.

In addition to Charm, Disney, Pixar and companies associated with the development of animated stories, there are also other options that expose the cultures of other countries such as Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil. Through color and music, stories often connect with people and are rewarded for their quality.

Next, The newspaper presents a list of five animated films that, like Charm, are inspired by Latin America:

1. Up: a high altitude adventure (Venezuela)

The animated film by director Pete Docter was released in 2009. It was produced by Disney and Pixar and due to its receptivity among audiences and critics, it won two Oscars and two Golden Globes.

The story is set in the Angel Falls, located in the Canaima National Park, in the Bolívar state, in Venezuela. It is the highest waterfall in the world, with 979 meters. Up: A high altitude adventure It is currently available in the Disney + catalog.

It tells the story of a widowed senior citizen, Carl Fredricksen, and a boy scout, Russell. Their lives take a turn when they meet and end up traveling at Fredricksen’s house to the Paradise Falls. Thousands of helium-filled balloons make the structure fly.

2. River (Brazil)

The 20th Century Fox Animation and Blue Sky Studios film is among the Disney + titles after it bought Fox. It premiered in 2011 and features the voices of prominent actors such as Anne Hathaway and Jamie Foxx. In addition, it is directed by Carlos Saldanha.

Like Charm, is an animated musical tape and exposes the life of the blue macaws in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil. It addresses the theme of exotic bird trafficking with a children’s narrative, as well as carnivals and culture in the country. The second part, which follows the story of the birds, premiered in 2014.

3. Coconut (Mexico)

Coconut is inspired by the Day of the Dead celebrations, which take place in Mexico every year on November 2. It is also an animated musical film, which was released in 2018. The Disney and Pixar production is directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrián Molina.

The story deals with the life of Miguel, who by accident falls into the world of the dead and looks for his great-great-grandfather to be able to return to the real world and be able to dedicate himself to what he loves, music. The cast is primarily of Latino origin. Coconut it is also available on Disney +.

Four. The follies of the emperor (Peru)

The film was released in 2000 and exposes the adventures of an emperor Cuzco. Yzma and Kronk turn him into a flame and force the character to find a way to return to his life of luxury. Along the way, he manages to discover a more humble part of himself.

Director of The follies of the emperor is Mark Dindal. The animated comedy film is set in Peruvian culture and has elements of the original traditions of the Andean country. It is one of the titles available on Disney +.

5. The three knights (Latin America)

It is one of the oldest Disney productions, as it was released in 1944. It is made with old animation technology and has elements that combine the image on video and animation. It is the last film to be released during the Second World War.

Norman Ferguson’s film is set in different places in Latin America. It tells the story of Donald Duck and his friends from Brazil and Mexico. This musical production is available on Disney +.

Charm It is Disney’s 60th film and hits theaters after several delays due to the covid-19 pandemic. Actor Lin Manuel Miranta, present in musicals such as Hamilton, was also part of the process of creation and investigation of history and music.

Although the film inspired by Colombia is not available with the Disney + subscription, it is expected that in the coming months it will be in the catalog without paying. Premiere Access. For now, the production will be released in theaters in the United States, Colombia and later in the rest of Latin America, including Venezuela.

