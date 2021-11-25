Andrew Garfield says he won’t appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Andrew Garfield insisted once again that he will not appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The 38-year-old actor’s comment came after fans were convinced that Garfield would return with his version of Peter Parker in the new Marvel movie.

“I do not appear [en No Way Home]”Said the actor of Tick, Tick … Boom! in a recent interview for GQ.

With only one month left until Tom Holland’s superhero returns for his third film as the lead, the excitement was further fueled following the release of the second trailer, as well as following a new television ad that premiered on Sunday (November 21). .

Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) are known to appear thanks to the introduction of the multiverse.

However, both Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi trilogy, were absent from the trailer despite fans speculating that they filmed possible secret cameos for the film.

However, a pivotal moment convinced fans that Garfield will appear.

Garfield appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), in which he co-starred with Foxx.

In these films, Emma Stone played her love interest, Gwen Stacy, who plummets to her death in the second installment.

In the trailer of No way home, that particular moment seems to re-create itself, only this time it’s MJ (Zendaya) who’s in danger. Many now have the theory that the Spider-Man trying to save MJ in the trailer will turn out to be Garfield.

A fan predicted on Twitter that No way home he will finally give “redemption” to Garfield’s Peter Parker.

Another theory predicts that one of Peter’s closest allies will turn against him in the new film, thus completing the fearsome group of Sinister Six.

This isn’t the first time Garfield has denied his appearance in the new superhero movie.

Earlier this year, the actor told Josh Horowitz of the podcast Happy sad confused that he had not been contacted about returning as the web star to Spider-Man 3.

When Horowitz asked Garfield whether to ask him questions about Spider-man would spoil a surprise, the actor replied, “There’s nothing to ruin, bro!”

He added: “There is nothing to ruin! It’s crazy. “

Even after many denials, fans are still hopeful that Garfield will make a surprise cameo in the new movie after all.

The correspondent of Yahoo Entertainment, Kevin Polowy wrote on Twitter: “Andrew Garfield deserves three Oscar nominations this year, for Tick, Tick … Boom !, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and for pretending not to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home”.