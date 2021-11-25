AMLO to INAI for controversy vs works agreement

In the morning conference this Wednesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, described the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) as an organism “created to simulate”.

The above, when asked about the constitutional controversy that the institute prepares against the Agreement by which the projects and infrastructure works of the Government of Mexico are considered of public interest and national security.

“That body for a long time, since it was created, had as a motto to obey and shut upThey have a budget of one billion pesos a year and they did nothing to fight corruption, ”he said.

In addition, as in previous days, he denied that with the priority works agreement he wants to hide information and that it is related to transparency.

“They say that with this agreement we want to hide information, Do you think we are the same? Well no. There is no problem, and we already know, all these organisms were created to simulate, any act that we decide to carry out is questioned ”.

López Obrador accused the INAI of “putting under reserve” the information of those who benefited from the tax waivers in the Vicente Fox administration and reserving the file of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which acted in the governments of Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto .

“Then now they are very demanding, but we have nothing to hideIt is complete, full transparency, because a golden rule in democracy is transparency, what are we going to hide? Any”.

A day after it was published in the Official Journal of the Federation the decree by which priority projects and works will have provisional permits and will be classified as national security, the INAI announced that it would submit a constitutional decree to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) to prevent dependencies from hiding information about projects.

One of the reasons was that a possible violation of article six of the Constitution was noticed, “while national security is a budget for the reservation of information, according to article 113 of the General Law of Transparency and Access to Public information”.

The INAI warned through a statement that “there is a risk that the subjects obliged to generate the information on these projects may pretend to reserve the information based on the Agreement, which would violate the right of access to information.”