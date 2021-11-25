America vs. Pumas today for the quarterfinals of Liguilla de Liga MX | Confirmed lineups of America vs. Cougars 2021 | Mexico MX CDMX NCZD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL
This Wednesday, November 24, America club and Pumas UNAM they will face each other in the first leg of the 2021 Liguilla quarterfinals in League MX in the University Olympic stadium. Both will come out with the best they have available and that is why we show you their lineups for today.
It is worth mentioning that the ‘Águilas’ have not had activity since last November 6 due to the FIFA Date and the playoff of the Apertura 2021 Tournament. On the other hand, the players who miss this first Liguilla commitment are Pedro Aquino, Mario Osuna and Renato Ibarra, all of them due to injury or physical discomfort.
For this commitment, America club He will go out with the following team: Ochoa, Layún, Aguilera, Cáceres, J. Sánchez, Reyes, Madrigal, R. Sánchez, Fidalgo, Lainez, Viñas.
For its part, Pumas UNAM will repeat the eleven that recently played against Toluca: Talavera, Velarde, Freire, Ortíz, Mozo, Saucedo, López, Lira, Álvarez, Diogo and Dinenno.
The return match between America vs. Pumas is scheduled for Saturday, November 27 from 8:00 p.m. (local time) at the Azteca stadium.
