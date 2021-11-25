Amazon Prime Video premieres in December 2021: all series and movies

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed us all news for December in Spain, confirming that, as other platforms are doing, they still have big hits in terms of movies and series for the final stretch of the year. If you want to know what the streaming portal brings in our country, stay tuned to our entry, in which we list all the outstanding additions.

All series and documentaries coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

Great news in this field. The sixth season of the space epic The Expanse comes to Amazon Prime Video, narrating new adventures of La Rocinante and her crew in the near future. In addition, Amazon Spain confirms the premiere of the docuseries focused on Sainz, the Spanish pilot, as well as the reality Celebrity Bake Off Spain, in which different celebrities will cook highly complex desserts and cakes. A varied offer for all types of public.

December 2nd

Sainz: Living to Compete (Docuserie)

The town (T3)

December 3

December 9

December 10

The Expanse (T6)

Tampa baes

December 16

December 17

The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage to Trois

All movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

Movie lovers are in luck. We have the premieres of Hidden instincts, a space drama, the long-awaited Encounter, a story about alien invasions and insects and the arrival of the great successes of the Seventh Art A quiet place once upon a time in Hollywood. Finally, and by December 21, we will have Being the Ricardos, the latest from Aaron Sorkin with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the genesis of sitcoms.

December 1st

December 10

Be careful what you wish for

Encounter

December 13th

A quiet place 2

once upon a time in hollywood

December 21

December 23th

December 30