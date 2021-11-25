Aguirre is clear: ‘You have to win on Saturday, there is no more’

Jorge Rosales

In an unusual press conference for Rayados’ coach, Javier Aguirre, only answered three questions after the goalless draw against Atlas and after he was seen chatting with Diego Cocca At the end of the game, the Basque assured that he chatted with him to ask the MX League no longer direct with face masks.

“Tactically it was interesting, it is difficult to make them damageor, speak well of this team. I told Diego with the mask, that hOh, come closer to the League to direct without a mask because it’s quite uncomfortable, ”he said.

The Gang DT accepted that they were not well in the first half and they achieved better in the second 45 minutes, but knows that in Jalisco they have no choice but to win, since the rojinegros have the advantage of the position in the table and they are worth the tie to advance to the Semifinals.

“A very even game, the first half we weren’t good, we improved in the second half, but we couldn’t have an advantage… Win, there is no more, as it was last Saturday, there is no tomorrow, that is the readingWe knew it was 180 minutes and there is no other way to win ”, he added.

Diego Cocca, satisfied with the result in Monterrey

Who was satisfied by the goalless draw at the Steel Giant was Atlas’s trainer, Diego Cocca, since his team performed as expected and now he hopes that the fans will support them in the Vuelta at the Jalisco Stadium.

“As for positioning, press them, yes (I agree), lthe boys played a good game against an opponent with unbalancing players. Very happy, agree. Their clearest plays were due to losses of ours that we could have avoided and in general terms the game was even”He declared.